This 1992 image made from video provided by WBNS-TV, shows Dr. Richard Strauss. A report released on Friday, May 17, 2017, found that the now-dead Ohio State team doctor sexually abused at least 177 male students from the 1970s through the 1990s, and numerous university officials got wind of what was going on over the years but did little or nothing to stop him. (WBNS-TV via AP) (Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The State Medical Board of Ohio has taken a step toward possibly making more information public from its old investigation involving an Ohio State University team doctor who sexually abused students for decades.

Details about the board investigation involving the late Dr. Richard Strauss have remained confidential under state law. But that might change if the parties involved waive their confidentiality.

The board voted Thursday to do so. If the original party that made the complaint and patients and witnesses who were also involved do the same, investigation details could become public.

The board and the university support the idea. But they haven’t disclosed the scope and significance of the confidential information or how many people were involved in the investigation in the mid-1990s, toward the end of Strauss’ career at Ohio State.

