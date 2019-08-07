CHICAGO — A judge has denied bail for a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Northwestern University graduate student who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting while walking in a Chicago neighborhood.

Authorities say they were led to 20-year-old Diante Speed, of Chicago, after police in the suburb of South Holland recovered the gun used to shoot 25-year-old Shane Colombo, of Sun City, California.

During Wednesday’s bond hearing, Cook County prosecutors said Speed admitted to giving the gun to a friend to sell. They say he denied firing it.

Speed’s public defender would say only that the suspect is a high school dropout and lives with his father.

Colombo was killed Sept. 2 when two other people started shooting at each other in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

