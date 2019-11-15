Rosenberg said in a statement to the newspaper that his recommendation “is based on the racism reflected in his historical writings, which are extreme even by the standards of his time.”
The decision came two weeks after the student publication Mac Weekly published a special issue citing numerous examples of derogatory comments Neill made about American Indians in his published writings.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
