FILE - In this Thursday, July 27, 2017, file photo, comedian Kevin Hart speaks to reporters as he arrives on the red carpet for Eat My Shorts at the Short Films Premiere at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. Three Xavier University of Louisiana students are among a group receiving scholarships thanks to actor and comedian Kevin Hart’s “Help From the Hart Charity.” (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW ORLEANS — Comedian Kevin Hart, KIPP schools and the United Negro College Fund have teamed up to give scholarships to 18 students to attend historically black colleges and universities.

Hart’s “Help From The Hart Charity” and KIPP Public Schools each donated $300,000 in scholarships administered by the fund. Hart also gave $100,000 to the fund in 2015.

KIPP is a national network of charter schools.

The 18 students from eight cities who were chosen for the scholarships all attended KIPP schools. They are attending 11 different colleges across the country.

The recipients were selected based on academic and personal accomplishments.

Hart said in a statement that he wanted to do his part to provide opportunities for future leaders.

The students hail from Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, D.C.

