STORRS, Conn. — Former FBI Director James Comey will address students, faculty and staff at the University of Connecticut this fall.

UConn President Susan Herbst announced Tuesday that Comey will be this year’s speaker at the Edmund Fusco Contemporary Issues Forum on Oct. 15. In a message to the UConn community, Herbst says Comey will deliver remarks and participate in a Q&A session at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts.

President Donald Trump last year famously fired Comey, who served as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. Comey has recently written a book about his life and career.

The forum is an annual event that’s privately funded by the Fusco family. Hillary Clinton was paid $250,000 to appear in 2014. UConn officials stressed that no taxpayer or tuition money was involved.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.