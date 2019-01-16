HARTFORD, Conn. — The leader of Connecticut’s state college and university system has directed schools to suspend tuition payments for students impacted by the federal shutdown.

In a letter released Wednesday, Mark Ojakian (oh-JAY’-kee-an), president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, says there’s a “high likelihood” students who are federal employees or dependents will face cash flow problems because of missed paychecks. Also, he says the partial closure of the IRS could make it difficult for incoming students, especially at community colleges, to file for financial aid.

He says Pell Grant and Direct Loan funding is currently unaffected, but students may face difficulty confirming eligibility for those programs.

Ojakian says students seeking a tuition payment suspension should sign documents affirming they’re financially affected by the shutdown and will resume payment when the federal government reopens.

