Cornell President Martha Pollack says university police have since followed more than 170 leads but still don’t know the circumstances surrounding the Miami, Florida, student’s death.

Tsialas’ parents have come forward with a $10,000 reward for information.

The suspension of the fraternity that had the party was the sixth suspension of a Greek organization at Cornell in 18 months. Pollack says because of the pattern, she’ll announce reforms before the semester ends.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD