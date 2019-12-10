Cornell, who died in May 2017 after a Soundgarden concert in Detroit, made the recordings in Miami Beach at a home studio earlier that same year, according to the lawsuit. It says all the recordings were done solely by Cornell.

The lawsuit names as defendants Soundgarden members guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd, as well as several business associates.

The band members’ lawyers contend the songs were a collaborative effort and that some of them include songwriting credits to the other band members. They contend the recordings are the property of a Soundgarden partnership.

Soundgarden was founded in 1984 during the rise of Seattle’s grunge music scene. Their best-known songs include “Black Hole Sun,” “Jesus Christ Pose” and “Spoonman.” Cornell was also part of the bands Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

