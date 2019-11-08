An auditor in 2016 concluded they should be reclassified as restricted property, which reduces the endowment’s available assets by $5.4 million.

Hotel magnate Eugene Eppley gave the college the seven panels that once made up the Grant Wood mural “The Fruits of Iowa” in 1976. Eppley required the paintings to remain in Coe’s library, so auditors argued they can’t be sold and must be held as a restricted asset.

The college took the case to court and a district court judge concluded Eppley’s intent must be honored.

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday agreed, saying courts often require donation recipients to abide by donors’ wishes.

