University officials removed the piece because it did not meet the school’s values, said Joe Aviola, senior director of administrative and legal affairs. Aviola said there were no explicit rules for the show, but officials reviewed the entry Tuesday and decided to remove it after someone expressed concern. William’s piece had passed an initial review when it was submitted, the newspaper said.
“It’s more violent than it is expression of speech,” Aviola told the newspaper.
Williams submitted the piece last month as part of a contest including other student works produced during classes. She couldn’t be reached for comment by the news outlet Wednesday.
