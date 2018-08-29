ATLANTA — Emory University has launched an investigation after a law professor used a racial slur during a class lecture.

The professor, addressing first-year students about a case stemming from the 1960’s civil rights movement in the South, allegedly used the “N-word” in a class on Aug. 23. The next day, the university said in a statement that the “offensive language was not part of the case law cited. The use of this — or any racial slur — in our community is unacceptable.”

The student newspaper, The Emory Wheel, reports the professor apologized to the class.

The university says its Office of Equity and Inclusion is investigating and expects to recommend further actions, if any, in about two weeks. The university has assigned the courses of the professor to another instructor.

