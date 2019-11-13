Authorities say MacFarlane paid the scheme’s organizers $200,000 to get his daughter into USC as a fake soccer star in 2014, and then paid $250,000 to get his son admitted as a fake basketball recruit in 2017.

Prosecutors are recommending a year in prison. His lawyers say he deserves leniency.

MacFarlane has apologized and said he agreed to participate in the scheme at a time when his marriage was falling apart.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD