The ruling came after it was disclosed that Michigan State trustee Nancy Schlichting resigned Saturday over the governing board’s decision to drop a promised independent investigation into the handling of complaints against Nassar.
Schlichting, who was appointed less than a year ago, says she could no longer serve after the board wouldn’t proceed with the review.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD