Authorities say Fox brokered bribes to help wealthy parents rig their children’s college entrance exams. He’s also accused of arranging bribes to get two students admitted to the University of San Diego as recruited athletes, and one to the University of Texas.

His plea deal requires him to forfeit $245,000 he received through the scheme.

His charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors are recommending a sentence at the low end of federal guidelines.

