Prosecutors are requesting a year and a day in prison and a $75,000 fine. His lawyers recommend three years of supervised release, a fine and 2,000 hours of community service.
Authorities say Sloane helped fabricate documents portraying his son as a water polo star even though he had never played the sport.
Sloane says he wanted to help his son but “failed miserably” by going too far.
