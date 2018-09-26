FILE - In this May 24, 2010 file photo, future graduates wait for the procession to begin for commencement at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. The U.S. Education Department said in a letter to the Asian American Coalition for Education on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, that it will investigate 2016 allegations of discrimination against Asian-American applicants at Yale. The complaint from the New Jersey-based coalition says Yale, Brown University and Dartmouth College unfairly denied Asian-American applicants by treating them differently based on their race. The Education Department said it had enough information to investigate Yale. (Jessica Hill/Associated Press)

Federal authorities are investigating allegations of discrimination against Asian-American applicants to Yale University.

The Education Department said in a letter to the Asian American Coalition for Education on Wednesday that it will investigate a 2016 complaint the group filed against the Ivy League school. The Justice Department will join in the investigation.

Yale President Peter Salovey confirmed the investigation but strongly denied that Yale discriminates against any racial group.

The complaint from the New Jersey-based coalition says Yale, Brown University and Dartmouth College unfairly denied Asian-American applicants by treating them differently based on their race. The Education Department said it had enough information to investigate Yale.

Coalition President Yukong Zhao says he’s “very excited” by the response.

The Justice Department is also investigating similar allegations at Harvard University.

