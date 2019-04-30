Shaftsbury and North Bennington firefighters battle a blaze at “the Barn”, a two-story building that contains classrooms and the college administrative offices, at Bennington College in Bennington, Vt., Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Holly Pelczynski/The Banner via AP) (Associated Press)

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington College says a fire has broken out in a building on campus that houses classes and offices and firefighters are working to put it out.

The Vermont college posted on Facebook that the fire Tuesday was in a two-story building called “the Barn” that contains classrooms and administrative offices. The building was evacuated and no one was injured.

Bennington College is a small private liberal arts college near the New York border in the town of Bennington.

A student told the Bennington Banner that flames were leaping out of the building.

A school spokeswoman said classes at the building, which was once a working barn, were canceled Tuesday afternoon. The school will provide an update on further plans.

