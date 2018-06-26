STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — After a student reported being filmed while using the men’s restroom during a prom, a former Penn State employee has been charged with filming people using the bathroom on campus.

The State College Area School District says a student reported it in May.

The student has told police a man that he thought was a chaperone led him to a restroom. The student says he later heard the sound of video being recorded and saw a camera pointing in his direction.

Police records show officers later found more than 30 videos of men being recorded inside the restroom on the man’s phone.

The 54-year-old man was charged Monday with multiple counts of invasion of privacy.

A Penn State spokeswoman says the man is no longer employed by the university.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.