Authorities say Huneeus paid $50,000 to rig his daughter’s SAT exam and agreed to pay $250,000 to bribe her way into the University of Southern California. He was arrested before finishing the deal, and his daughter was not admitted.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 15 months in prison and a $95,000 fine. His lawyers say he deserves two months and a fine.

Huneeus has said he is ashamed and sees that his actions represent “the worst sort of entitlement.”

