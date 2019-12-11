“Hazing in any form is unacceptable. We are thankful to the chapter members and others who had the courage to speak up so the university could investigate,” the university said in a statement.

The chapter was suspended for the remainder of the fall semester and the upcoming spring semester in November for an unrelated incident. Records show the group falsely represented itself as the UCF Finance Club in May. It was upon an appeal of that suspension that the recent allegation was reported.

The fraternity is taking the allegation seriously, UCF Sigma Chi president Brian Walls said in a statement. He said the organization hadn’t received a full report of the allegation as of Tuesday.

UCF spokesman Mark Schlueb said the school resources to prevent hazing, including an anti-hazing webpage and online tutorials, required workshops for freshmen, transfer students and leaders of Greek-letter fraternities and sororities, and has an anti—hazing hotline.

