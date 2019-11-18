An African American student filed a complaint saying she was verbally harassed by people identified as members and guests of the suspended fraternity.
The slurs followed several unsolved discoveries of graffiti and vandalism in recent weeks that administrators say have targeted Jews, Asians and black students.
State agencies have joined the investigation.
Students have staged a protest at the campus wellness center since Nov. 13 to demand stronger diversity programming.
