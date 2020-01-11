Everglades National Park’s spokeswoman Allyson Gantt said the student suffered two small puncture wounds and described the injury as “low pain.” Gantt said the trail is a popular spot among hikers, and alligator attacks there are extremely unusual.
Park biologists have temporarily closed the area to visitors as they evaluate the incident. Gantt said visitors need to stay alert and exercise caution and reminded it is not recommended to swim.
