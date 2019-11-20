Szczepaniak says student leaders “want to regain the trust of all alumni and donors.” He says he’s unilaterally reinstating the pledge.

The Senate voted to scratch the pledge last week. Supporters of dropping the pledge said it was an effort to be accepting of all students, especially international students and non-Christians.

Republican State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis says eliminating the pledge was “disgusting.”

