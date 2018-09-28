CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A lawsuit alleging that Harvard University’s admissions practice discriminates against Asian Americans is officially headed to trial.

The judge overseeing the case rejected motions from both sides Friday asking to rule on their behalf. The judge says there’s still too much in dispute.

The group Students For Fair Admissions filed the suit in 2014. It says Asian American applicants have the best academic records but the lowest admission rate among any race.

Harvard denies any bias and says it considers race only as one of many factors in deciding which students to admit.

Both sides have presented reports from economists that they say prove their case. The judge says it will require closer examination.

The bench trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 15.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the lawsuit will go to a bench trial, not a jury trial.

