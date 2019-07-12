BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police say a female juvenile suffered superficial cuts in an attack that prompted an emergency alert about a person with knife on the Bloomington campus.

University police Capt. Craig Munroe says a male juvenile attacked the girl Friday morning and was arrested a short time later off campus. Munroe says the juveniles are not students at the university and were attending a camp on campus.

The alert warned those near Merrill Hall on the southern edge of campus to shelter in place. It was lifted within about a half hour.

Munroe said he didn’t immediately know the ages of the juveniles involved or which camp they were attending.

