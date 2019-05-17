FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Investigators say over 100 male students were sexually abused by Strauss who died in 2005. The university released findings Friday, May 17, 2019, from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school. (Ohio State University via AP, File) (Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Investigators say at least 177 male students were sexually abused by an Ohio State University team doctor who died in 2005.

The university released findings Friday from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school.

The report concludes that university personnel at the time had knowledge of complaints and concerns about Strauss’ conduct as early as 1979 but failed to investigate or act meaningfully.

The claims span from 1979 to 1997 and involve athletes from at least 16 sports, plus Strauss’ work at the student health center and his off-campus clinic.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. No one has publicly defended him. His family has said they were shocked at the allegations.

Two lawsuits filed against Ohio State by dozens of plaintiffs allege school officials were aware of concerns about Strauss but didn’t stop him.

The university says the lawsuits are in mediation.

