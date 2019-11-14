Maya Rockeymoore Cummings said the House Clerk told her that his personal papers can be donated with no problem after a review to make sure no sensitive committee papers are included without proper authorization.
Rockeymoore Cummings is among candidates running in next year’s elections to succeed Cummings, who died last month.
