The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the case began in 2015 when Royce Barondes, a professor of law on the Columbia campus, sued because he wanted to keep a firearm in his locked vehicle.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office declined to comment on the ruling and has not decided whether to appeal.

The university said in a statement that the ruling serves the best interest of students, staff, faculty and others on campus.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD