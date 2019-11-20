The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the case began in 2015 when Royce Barondes, a professor of law on the Columbia campus, sued because he wanted to keep a firearm in his locked vehicle.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office declined to comment on the ruling and has not decided whether to appeal.
The university said in a statement that the ruling serves the best interest of students, staff, faculty and others on campus.
___
Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD