Macalester President Brian Rosenberg tells the Star Tribune the students’ extensive research into Neill’s racist writings prompted college leaders to act. Macalester’s student newspaper, the Mac Weekly, published a special issue last month that highlighted Neill’s racist writings about American Indians and his opposition to coeducation.
Neill was a Presbyterian minister who was also Minnesota’s first Superintendent of Public Instruction and the University of Minnesota’s first chancellor.
