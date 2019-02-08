JACKSON, Miss. — While in college in the 1990s, Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves took part in his fraternity’s Old South parties. And at such Kappa Alpha parties, members often wore Confederate costumes, a common practice among chapters in the South.

A yearbook photo from Reeves’ time in the fraternity shows members dressed in Confederate outfits.

Reeves, a Republican, is the top fundraiser in this year’s governor’s race.

While he was in Kappa Alpha at Millsaps College, some in the fraternity were disciplined for wearing afro wigs and Confederate battle flags and shouting racial slurs at black students in 1994.

Reeves spokeswoman Laura Hipp, said Friday that “he did attend costume formals and other parties, and across America, Kappa Alpha’s costume formal is traditionally called Old South” to honor Confederate Civil War veterans.

