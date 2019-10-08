Lawyers say they represent even more men who aren’t listed plaintiffs, taking the number of accusers above 300.
The latest accusers to identify themselves publicly include former lacrosse player Mike Avery, a news anchor in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He told NBC News that Strauss fondled him during several physical exams.
The school says about 1,500 instances of decades-old sexual misconduct by Strauss have been reported since last year.
