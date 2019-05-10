CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina university is holding graduation ceremonies for almost 5,000 students just 10 days after a gunman stormed a classroom and killed two people while wounding four others.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Friday graduates students from its business, architecture and health careers colleges. Graduation for the university’s education, computing, engineering and liberal arts colleges is Saturday.

Police say a gunman carrying a pistol and a bagful of bullets burst into a class that he’d dropped and opened fire on students on the last day they were meeting.

Twenty-two-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell is charged with first-degree murder.

