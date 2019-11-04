According to the group, Robbins unexpectedly visited a class last month.

He reportedly said he wasn’t trying to “pull an Elizabeth Warren” but he thought he had a DNA test done because he might be part Cherokee.

But he planned to get re-tested because of his “very high cheekbones.”

The group also wants Robbins to open a position on his senior leadership team for someone who can represent tribal communities.

Representatives for the university did not immediately return emails seeking comment Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD