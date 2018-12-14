FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, police stand guard after the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. The board overseeing North Carolina’s public universities is meeting to decide the fate of “Silent Sam.” The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors was meeting Friday, Dec. 14, to discuss a proposal to build a $5 million building to house the statue at UNC-Chapel Hill. (Gerry Broome, File/Associated Press)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The board overseeing North Carolina’s public universities is meeting to decide the fate of a Confederate statue toppled by protesters at the state’s flagship campus.

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors was meeting Friday to discuss a proposal to build a $5 million building to house the “Silent Sam” statue at UNC-Chapel Hill. It was torn down during a demonstration earlier this year.

The board started the day with unrelated committee meetings and was expected to discuss a plan for the statue later in the morning. The proposal for a new building came earlier this month from trustees at the Chapel Hill campus.

Several dozen protesters gathered outside of Friday’s meeting, watched by a heavy police presence. Some protesters held signs with messages including “No Racist Statues.”

___

Follow Drew on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.