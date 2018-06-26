RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal civil rights authorities have found the University of North Carolina’s flagship school violated Title IX anti-discrimination law because of the way it handled sexual assault and harassment complaints.

The decision by the Office of Civil Rights within the U.S. Department of Education came after a five-year investigation into complaints at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The office sent a letter Monday night to four former students and a former administrator who filed a complaint in 2013. The letter says the office determined the school did not adopt and publish proper grievance procedures for the resolution of sexual discrimination complaints as required by Title IX.

UNC did not admit any violation. However, it agreed to several changes, including to review and possibly revise its Title IX policies and grievance procedures.

