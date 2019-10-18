Authorities say Flaxman paid $75,000 to have a test proctor feed his daughter answers on her ACT exam in 2016. They say she used the score to get into an undisclosed college that suspended her for a semester after the scheme was uncovered.
Prosecutors had recommended eight months in prison. Flaxman’s lawyers pushed for supervised release and community service.
Flaxman is owner and CEO of Crown Realty & Development, Inc., a commercial real estate developer.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD