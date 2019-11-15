University spokesman Jeff Stensland says a staff member witnessed the harassment and reported it.

Fraternity spokesman Tad Lichtenauer says they expect ethical behavior from all students and take harassment allegations seriously.

News outlets report Lambda Chi Alpha had already been suspended from the school’s campus until 2023 because of hazing allegations involving violence and alcohol.

Breeding is one of many reporters who’ve been harassed on air.

In September, a man was charged with harassment after trying to kiss a Kentucky television reporter on-air.

