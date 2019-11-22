Belgrade University, arguably Serbia’s most prestigious place of learning, on Thursday said Mali “literally took over texts, or entire paragraphs, from the texts of other authors without listing the names of the authors.”

Mali has denied this. He too has suggested the decision is political, adding “I know how hard I’ve worked to be a best student.”

Opponents of Vucic’s populists have called for protests to press for the resignation of Mali, a former mayor of Belgrade.

