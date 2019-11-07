Rollins’ lawyer Connie Morrow says it happened shortly after Dean of Student Affairs Charles Gibbs asked Rollins to remove his baseball cap in the cafeteria.
Morrow says Rollins had been disciplined for wearing the hat and was trying to ask Gibbs about an appeal when Gibbs asked the guards to use stun guns on him. Morrow says they inflicted head injuries and damaged his vertebra.
Neither Gibbs nor Miles’ college relations department immediately responded to requests for comment Thursday.
