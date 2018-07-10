PHILADELPHIA — The dean of Temple University’s business school has been forced out over falsified data submitted to rankings organizations about its online master’s program.

Temple president Richard Englert says in an email that Moshe Porat was asked to resign on Monday. Porat refused, but the university says he no longer heads the school. He still retains a teaching appointment.

In January, the Fox School of Business reported it had submitted inaccurate data to U.S. News & World Report. As a result, the publication removed the school’s No. 1 online MBA program ranking.

The university retained a law firm to review the business school’s data reporting processes.

The firm found the school reported inaccurate data to the U.S. News for multiple years.

Messages seeking comment from Porat weren’t returned Tuesday.

