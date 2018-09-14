OMAHA, Neb. — The Latest on the sentencing of a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to a Nebraska medical school (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The sentencing of a former doctor convicted of killing four people in Nebraska was briefly delayed after the lead judge in the case suffered a medical emergency.

A three-judge panel issued a death sentence Friday to 45-year-old Anthony Garcia. The Indiana man was convicted of murder for two attacks five years apart that targeted people connected to Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha.

Garcia was fired in 2001 from the university’s pathology residency program.

Douglas County District Judge Gary Randall was reading a timeline of the case when his voice began trembling. He halted the proceedings and was helped into his chambers. He was later carried from the courthouse on a stretcher.

The hearing continued about 30 minutes later over the objection of Garcia’s attorneys. Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner read the sentence.

Schreiner says Randall underwent a medical procedure this week that caused him extreme back pain.

___

3 p.m.

___

7:30 a.m.

