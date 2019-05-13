Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court Monday, May 13, 2019, in Boston, where she is scheduled to plead guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (Steven Senne/Associated Press)

BOSTON — The Latest on the guilty plea of actress Felicity Huffman in the college admissions bribery scheme (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman has arrived at federal court in Boston where she is set to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scheme.

The 56-year-old actress didn’t speak as she walked into the courthouse Monday with her brother, Moore Huffman Jr.

Huffman is expected to admit to allegations that she paid $15,000 to have someone correct the answers on her daughter’s SAT.

She is among 14 prominent parents who have agreed to plead guilty since dozens of people were arrested in March in the case named “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Huffman has apologized and said her daughter was unaware of her actions.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a prison sentence on the low end of a range between four and 10 months.

___

6 a.m.

Actress Felicity Huffman is set to plead guilty to participating in the sweeping college admissions bribery scheme.

The “Desperate Housewives” star is scheduled to appear Monday in Boston federal court.

Huffman was among 50 people charged in March in what authorities have called the largest college admissions cheating scandal ever prosecuted in the U.S.

The Emmy-award winning actress was accused of paying $15,000 to have a proctor correct the answers on daughter’s SAT exam.

Huffman has said she takes full responsibility and will accept the consequences.

Prosecutors say they will seek between four and 10 months in prison.

Thirteen other parents have also agreed to plead guilty.

Parents still fighting the charges include fellow actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

