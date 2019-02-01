Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam prepares to address a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Northam made a statement and answered questions about the late term abortion bill that was killed in committee. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. — The Latest on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook photo of a person in blackface (all times local):

8 p.m.

Two prominent Democratic presidential candidates have joined those calling for Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s resignation after he acknowledged appearing in a photo showing one person dressed in blackface and another in a full Ku Klux Klan uniform.

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted Friday night that Northam should “step aside so the public can heal and move forward together.”

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and presidential candidate Julian Castro tweeted a similar message, saying Northam should resign because his “behavior was racist and unconscionable.”

Some Republican Virginia lawmakers and the NAACP have also called on Northam to step down.

Northam apologized for what he called “racist and offensive” costumes portrayed in the photo on a 1984 medical school yearbook page.

The governor did not say which of the two costumes he was wearing.

___

7:45 p.m.

The NAACP is calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign over a yearbook photo in which he posed either as a person in blackface or a Ku Klux Klan member.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson tweeted Friday night that “Black face in any manner is always racist and never okay.”

Johnson’s tweet came shortly after Northam apologized for what he called “racist and offensive” costumes portrayed in the photo on a 1984 medical school yearbook page.

The governor did not say which of the two costumes he was wearing.

___

6:30 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has apologized for a “racist and offensive” costume seen on his 1984 medical school yearbook page.

The photo shows a person in blackface and another in full Ku Klux Klan robes. The governor did not say which costume he was wearing.

The Democratic governor said Friday that the behavior was not in keeping with his values and he will work to heal the damage he has caused.

___

5 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 yearbook page shows a picture of a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood next to different pictures of the governor.

The Virginian-Pilot said it obtained a copy of the photo Friday from Eastern Virginia Medical School library, which Northam attended. The photos were first published by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics. The Associated Press confirmed the photos.

It’s unclear who the people in the picture are, but the rest of the page is filled with pictures of Northam and lists his undergraduate alma mater and other information about him.

The Democratic governor’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Northam has recently come under fire from Republicans for supporting looser restrictions on late-term abortions.

