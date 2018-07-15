ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials say a New Mexico State Police trooper has been wounded and a suspect fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop.

Deputy Chief Robert Eshom said at a news briefing that the wounded officer was involved in a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. Sunday along Interstate 25. Eshom says a passenger in the vehicle shot at the officer, who returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, treated and released.

Neither the officer nor the suspect has been identified.

Officials say an investigation is ongoing.

