OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma says two students have voluntarily withdrawn from the school after one appeared on a social media video wearing black face paint and using a racial epithet.

OU President Jim Gallogly says the two apologized for what he called a “shocking, racist video,” noting that Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, in honor of the slain black civil rights leader.

The OU Black Student Association has called for a zero-tolerance policy on hate speech, more social and cultural classes, more multicultural faculty and staff, and additional financial assistance for African-Americans.

Association leaders haven’t responded to Gallogly’s comments.

OU severed ties with a fraternity and expelled two students in 2015 after several members took part in a racist chant caught on video that referenced lynching.

