The university system said the settlement complies with a 2015 state law restricting the removal of Confederate monuments.

AD

About 200 campus community members met Thursday at the location where the monument once stood and marched from there while chanting and toting signs.

AD

Leaders of black student groups at the protest expressed outrage and disappointment with the decision, The News & Observer reported. One student leader said the decision shows the university has “invested in white supremacy.” Others called for would-be benefactors to cease donating to any university causes that don’t support marginalized students.

Silent Sam stood in a main quad of the campus for more than a century until activists toppled it overnight in August 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD