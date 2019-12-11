After months of calls for the tiles to be taken down amid the image’s negative connotation, the university’s Diversity Advisory Council voted Tuesday to recommended the tiles be removed, archived and replaced. The council will send the proposal to President Seth Bodnar.

The student and faculty senates passed resolutions this fall for the tiles to be removed before the diversity council.

Some professors have expressed concerns about letting the Nazi use of a symbol overshadow its more positive connotation in other cultures and recommended installing a plaque explaining the symbol’s meaning.

The Montana Historical Society has recommended the plaque approach and the Montana Club in Helena installed a similar sign to explain its use of the symbol on its tile floor, officials said.

The university must consult with the Montana Historical Society should it seek removal, officials said.

