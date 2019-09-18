By Associated Press September 18, 2019 at 1:43 PM EDTSAN FRANCISCO — University of California President Janet Napolitano announces plans to step down in August 2020.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyhomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIn