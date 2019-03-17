LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California’s place at the center of a national college admissions bribery scheme has added to the string of recent scandals at the school.
The past two years have been bruising for the athletic powerhouse that has climbed the ranks of academic achievements in recent decades.
USC President C.L. Max Nikias, who boosted the school’s endowment and prestige, stepped down after a longtime campus gynecologist was accused of decades of sexual misconduct involving hundreds of women.
That followed the resignation of the former medical school dean accused of using drugs and a guilty plea by an assistant men’s basketball coach in an FBI probe of corruption in college hoops.
With students, faculty and alums criticizing USC’s leadership, Interim President Wanda Austin has vowed to restore trust.
___
Associated Press Writer Amanda Lee Myers contributed to this report.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.