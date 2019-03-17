FILE - This March 12, 2019 file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The past year has been a bruising one for the Los Angeles university. The president who helped boost the school’s endowment above $6 billion had to step down amid investigations into a medical school dean accused of smoking methamphetamine with a prostitute who overdosed, its longtime gynecologist was accused of sexual misconduct by hundreds of women he examined over decades and an assistant men’s basketball coach pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an FBI probe of corruption in college basketball. (Reed Saxon,File/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California’s place at the center of a national college admissions bribery scheme has added to the string of recent scandals at the school.

The past two years have been bruising for the athletic powerhouse that has climbed the ranks of academic achievements in recent decades.

USC President C.L. Max Nikias, who boosted the school’s endowment and prestige, stepped down after a longtime campus gynecologist was accused of decades of sexual misconduct involving hundreds of women.

That followed the resignation of the former medical school dean accused of using drugs and a guilty plea by an assistant men’s basketball coach in an FBI probe of corruption in college hoops.

With students, faculty and alums criticizing USC’s leadership, Interim President Wanda Austin has vowed to restore trust.

