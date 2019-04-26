COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has reopened its search for a new president after critics asked whether any women were considered.

The four finalists were all men. The State newspaper reports a group of students wanted to know if any female candidates were considered. The university refused to say.

Trustees on Friday were expected to choose a new president. Instead, after meeting for hours, they voted to reopen the search and name USC Upstate Chancellor Brendan Kelly the school’s interim president.

A letter from students said the finalist pool of four men, three of whom are white, “is not representative of the students they are trying to lead.”

The university refused to give more information, citing the confidential nature of the search process.

The school’s student population is 53% women.

